Republicans are investigating the Democrat fundraising arm ActBlue due to suspicions of foreign donations, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Republicans are looking into the potential malfeasance of ActBlue, involving suspicions of foreign contributions as well as possible efforts to mask the source of repeated donations.

Jordan explained how big of a powerhouse ActBlue is, raising billions for Democrats every single election cycle. But things began to go a bit sideways for ActBlue after the 2024 election, after “their top people in their legal department dealing with fraud prevention resigned,” Jordan explained.

“General counsel was fired. He was given a big severance package. And then we find out their CEO was sent a letter by Congress a while back. And we find out from the news, [the] New York Times reported this, that the response that she gave to [the] inquiry from Congress, according to her counsel, according to ActBlue’s counsel, Covington, big law firm, they said she may have misrepresented things, which is a nice way of saying you weren’t square,” Jordan said.

“You were lying to Congress. And so we’re digging into all this. We put out an interim report yesterday that kind of highlights all the things going on there that sure make it look like they were taking foreign contributions, which, as you know, is against the law,” he said, emphasizing the significance of lawyers from the left warning about this.

“Not just any lawyer. We’re talking Dana Remus, White House Counsel in the Biden administration, who was working at that law firm … Covington law firm. … This is a tuned-in Democrat, high-profile lawyer who was the White House Counsel for President Biden,” Jordan emphasized.

The congressman said the drama has only backed the suspicions Republicans already had of nefarious behavior with ActBlue. During the 2024 election cycle, first-time candidates were raising millions every single quarter.

“And you’re like, where is this money coming from?” Jordan asked. “No one ever heard of this person running for Congress. And that kind of money is coming in. And again, it looks like, and this is why we’re digging into it, that they are taking foreign contributions.”

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“Last point I would make is this; when we depose the Judiciary Committee, deposed all five of those people, I told you about the four who resigned and the fifth who was fired, when we deposed them all, every single one of them exercised their fifth amendment liberties and would not answer our questions,” he added, also pointing to the irony of Democrats possibly allowing foreign donations to help their candidates, given what they accused President Donald Trump of in their never-ending witch hunt.

“What have the Democrats been saying for 10 years? President Trump had foreign help in his election to Russia, for helping President Trump, which was all garbage. And we proved that with the whole, you know, the whole bogus dossier and everything else … but here it looks like they’re doing the same,” he observed.

“You don’t want foreign governments to influence your election. This is an American election. This is about our citizens, about the American people, and you don’t want some foreign money contributing because, I mean, there’s the potential that members are then influenced by foreign contributions. So, of course, we don’t want to have that. But I do think the irony is not lost on anyone. Democrats have spent 10 years on foreign influence in our life,” Jordan said. “They’re the ones who were doing it.”

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