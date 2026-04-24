An illegal alien from India is accused of trafficking millions of dollars’ worth of drugs into the United States, Breitbart News has learned.

On April 16, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents encountered Dipakkumar Ghelani, an illegal alien from India, at the Duval County Pre-Trial Detention Facility, thanks to the agency’s 287(g) agreement with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Ghelani had been arrested and booked after allegedly trafficking $13 million worth of drugs into the United States. ICE agents have since lodged a detainer against Ghelani, ensuring he will not be released back into the community.

“Ghelani’s arrest shows how valuable our 287(g) partnerships are,” ICE Director Todd Lyons said.

Lyons highlighted Florida’s partnership with his agency:

The Florida Highway Patrol has consistently proven to be a reliable partner in supporting ICE’s efforts to arrest potentially dangerous criminal illegal aliens like Ghelani, who’s been convicted of providing alcohol to a child and arrested for felony possession of money from selling drugs, being a fugitive from justice, and drug trafficking.

Ghelani first entered the United States on March 18, 2016, on a B-2 tourist visa. The visa was valid through May 23, 2019, indicating that Ghelani overstayed his visa by nearly seven years.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.