Iranian National Accused of Smuggling Iranian Illegals Across U.S. Border

An Iranian national is accused of smuggling “large numbers” of illegal aliens, primarily from Iran, into the United States under former President Joe Biden’s administration, federal prosecutors reveal.

This week, an unsealed indictment against 57-year-old Jafar Tafakori of Iran detailed an alleged southern border smuggling scheme that occurred from at least Dec. 1, 2022 through May 15, 2024.

The indictment accuses Tafakori of illegally smuggling illegal aliens, mostly from Iran, across the U.S.-Mexico border for huge payments, some as much as $30,000 per alien.

Prosecutors allege that Tafakori worked with other smugglers to coordinate shelter and travel, including airline tickets to get Iranian nationals to South and Central America, as well as Mexico.

“Securing our borders and stopping alien smuggling is a top priority for the Department of Justice,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement:

This defendant allegedly transported many illegal aliens into the United States, exploiting our nation’s immigration laws and depriving our immigration officials the ability to vet and review the individuals entering our communities. [Emphasis added]

Tafakori is charged with one count of conspiracy to bring an alien to the U.S. and five counts of bringing an alien to the U.S. for financial gain. If convicted, Tafakori faces up to 10 years in prison for each count and, if convicted of three or more counts of the financial gain charge, a minimum of five years in prison and up to 15 years in prison.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.