An illegal alien is accused of beating a woman in a random attack and then biting her three-year-old daughter’s face in San Antonio, Texas.

The San Antonio Police Department has arrested 24-year-old Atharva Vyas, an illegal alien, and charged him with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury, and illegal entry.

Last weekend, police say 27-year-old Gabriella Perez and her three-year-old daughter were fishing at Espada Park in San Antonio when Vyas jumped out of a wooded area and started assaulting her.

Perez told police Vyas punched her repeatedly, pulled her hair, and attempted to gouge her eyes with his thumbs. Perez said she dropped her daughter in the midst of the attack.

Then, police allege, Vyas took a bite out of Perez’s daughter’s face before police arrived on the scene and arrested him.

“I think when everyone was there, I got up and was like this is like a fucking zombie movie,” Perez told San Antonio Express-News. “Like what the heck.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.