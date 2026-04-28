Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested illegal aliens convicted of crimes like murder, child sexual abuse, and drug dealing.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, pedophiles, and drug dealers from our communities,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in a statement. “Our nice ICE officers will continue to risk their lives to protect our communities from criminal illegal aliens. ICE is NICE.”

Among those illegal aliens arrested is Henry Nunez of the Dominican Republic, who was previously convicted of murder in the Bronx, New York City.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Luis Angel Campos-Quintero of Mexico and Fernando Lopez-Soliz of Guatemala.

Campos-Quintero has been convicted of sexual assault of a minor in Passaic County, New Jersey, while Lopez-Soliz has been convicted of sexual battery and aggravated assault in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Marcotulio Cash-Ramirez of Guatemala was also arrested after having been convicted of battery in Martin County, Florida, as well as Jose Luis Rodriguez-Sanchez of Guatemala, convicted of criminal sale of cocaine in Rockland County, New York.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.