Trump Responds to Virginia Supreme Court Striking Down Democrat Gerrymander Plan: ‘Huge Win’

President Donald Trump responded after the Virginia Supreme Court struck down Democrats’ plan to have the state’s congressional maps redrawn prior to the midterm elections, labeling it a “huge win.”

“Huge win for the Republican Party, and America, in Virginia,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “The Virginia Supreme Court has just struck down the Democrats’ horrible gerrymander. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s post comes after the Virginia Supreme Court, in a 4-3 decision found that “the legislative process employed to advance” the redistricting referendum “violated Article XII, Section 1 of the Constitution of Virginia.”

“On March 6, 2026, the General Assembly of Virginia submitted to Virginia voters a proposed constitutional amendment that authorizes partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts in the Commonwealth,” the court said. “We hold that the legislative process employed to advance this proposal violated Article XII, Section 1 of the Constitution of Virginia.”

The decision from the court comes after Virginia residents in April voted in favor of the redistricting referendum, which would have changed Virginia’s congressional maps from six Democrat districts, and five Republican districts, to 10 Democrat districts and one Republican district.

“Justice has been served,” former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) wrote in a post on X. “From the beginning, this was the most obvious violation of Virginia’s Constitution. Abigail Spanberger and Democrats in Richmond knowingly violated our constitution to disenfranchise millions of Virginians.”

In a post on X, Nick Minock, a reporter with ABC7 News, shared a statement from Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones (D), in which Jones labeled the decision as silencing “the voices of the millions of Virginians who cast their ballots in every corner of the Commonwealth.”

“Today the Supreme Court of Virginia has chosen to put politics over the rule of law by issuing a ruling that overturns the April 21st special election on redistricting,” Jones said. “The decision silences the voices of the millions of Virginians who cast their ballots in every corner of the Commonwealth, and it fuels the growing fears across our nation about the state of our democracy.”