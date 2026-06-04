The brief, unexplained decision closed the book on a two-year-old case that threatened some of Trump’s closest allies, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman and nearly a dozen GOP activists who falsely claimed to be legitimate presidential electors despite Trump’s defeat in the state. Trump himself was named by the unusually aggressive grand jury as an unindicted co-conspirator. The judge overseeing the case tossed it last year after finding that Mayes’ prosecutors failed to present the original grand jury with the precise text of the law that Trump’s allies were accused of seeking to violate. In November, Mayes asked the Arizona Supreme Court to reverse the lower-court rulings.

According to the Associated Press, the ruling follows the dismissals of two cases in Michigan and Georgia along with special prosecutor Jack Smith dropping charges of election interference against Trump. The cases were all dismissed following the president’s defeat of former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

“Cases related to the fake elector scheme are ongoing in Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin,” added the AP. “In Arizona, defense lawyers have argued the law allowed for multiple slates of electors to be submitted to Congress in case the results were disputed. Federal law was amended in 2022 to specify that any given state could put forward only one slate of electors and that state governors are responsible for signing off.”