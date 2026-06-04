Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves: Conservative Policies ‘Work for Everybody’ if Implemented Correctly

Conservative polices “work for everybody” if they are implemented correctly, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) said during an interview with Defend Forgotten America’s (DFA) founder and CEO Jenn Pellegrino.

Reeves touted the many successes of his conservative state and pointed to what the country as a whole can learn from them. The federal government, he pointed out, is not good at innovating.

“They’re just not, and the federal government’s never going to be good at innovating,” he said, pointing to the importance of championing the private sector and relieving tax burdens on the American people.

“We’re letting our people keep more of their money, and what that means is a growing economy. The fact is and we’ve again, we’ve proven this,” he said, explaining that his state has gone from a five percent individual income tax rate to a four percent over the last three or four years.”

As a result, the state is collecting “more today than we did four years ago, even though the marginal rates are down,” he revealed.

“So, you increase not taxes on individuals, you increase the number of taxpayers, and that leads to a growing economy, and ultimately it leads to more tax revenue. And so, we’ve proven that yet again. We’ve seen the successes and what that has led to, and these are numbers that most people in Mississippi never dreamed possible,” he said, noting that they hope to bring that tax to zero.

Reeves also said they have eliminated “certain business taxes to encourage and incentivize more companies come to Mississippi and create more jobs in Mississippi,” including the inventory tax and the corporate franchise tax.

“But, what that has led to is in 2024, Mississippi had the second fastest growing GDP in the entire country,” Reeves revealed.

“And the reason for that, obviously, is these policies that we’ve enacted and we’ve put in place, but we also had the fourth fastest growing family income in America and the second fastest growing individual income in America on a per capita basis,” Reeves said.

“So, my pitch to the world is conservative policies work,” the governor said, driving home the point that his state is living proof of this simple principle.

“And conservative policies work not just for some people in some areas, they work for everybody in your state if you’re implementing them correctly,” he added.

WATCH the entire interview below: