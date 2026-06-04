VIDEO — Georgia: 55-Year-Old Educator Arrested for Sexual Relationship with 16-Year-Old ‘Boyfriend’

A 55-year-old former high school educator in Roswell, Georgia, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

The suspect in the case was identified as Amanda Katz whom police said resigned from her position at Roswell High School during the investigation, Fox 5 reported Thursday.

She was arrested Tuesday and charged with improper sexual contact by an employee or agent after the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services issued a referral over the alleged misconduct.

An image shows the suspect’s mugshot:

“According to the warrant affidavit, detectives determined Katz engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student between December 2025 and February 2026 while she was employed at Roswell High School. The investigation included witness interviews, school records, forensic interviews, and a review of cellphone evidence,” the outlet said.

The now former administrative assistant was reportedly linked to nearly 600 calls and over 19,500 text messages between herself and the student, 11 Alive reported Wednesday.

The alleged relationship was discovered during a weekend trip when she invited the young person and his family to a cabin retreat where the boy’s mother found evidence on his phone.

Katz was reportedly upset when she went back to school and claimed she had been cut off from her “boyfriend.”

The 11 Alive article continued:

The officer who prepared the warrant describes the “lengthy text thread” in which Katz and the student “discuss their relationship and potential future lives together, how and why they need to keep their relationship secret, and multiple sexual interactions. Amanda also admitted that her actions were inappropriate and that she could be arrested if detected.” According to the warrant, things went as far as Katz urging the student to transfer schools, which he did, so he could graduate earlier and be with her. The student told investigators they had discussed plans to be together in the future and “how he could move into her house after he graduated high school.”

Following her arrest, Katz’s bond was set at $25,000, she was placed on electric monitoring, and barred from contacting the victim.

In March, a Breitbart News exclusive highlighted leading experts who said teacher sexual misconduct involving students was “rampant” in schools across America.

Teenagers may not fully recognize grooming tactics, coercion, or assault because their brains are still developing, the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network’s (RAINN) website read.

“More than 66 percent of sexual assault and rape victims are between ages 12 and 17,” the site noted.