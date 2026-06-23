A U.S. fighter pilot who survived being shot down over Iran and was later rescued in a dramatic special operations mission reported seeing a bizarre, jellyfish-like formation of Iranian drones moving in unison moments before his F-15 went down, according to a report published Tuesday that has fueled new concerns about previously unknown capabilities in Tehran’s drone arsenal.

The account, first reported by CNN, was shared by the pilot during a post-rescue intelligence debriefing following the April shootdown, the first known instance of an American aircraft being brought down over Iran during Operation Epic Fury. The outlet reported that the airman’s description immediately sparked debate within the U.S. intelligence community over whether he had witnessed an advanced Iranian capability, an experimental system, or something else entirely.

“Multiple drones interconnected and moving as one with smaller drones below the bigger drones like legs,” one source familiar with the pilot’s account told the outlet. “Real alien sh*t.” Another source said the pilot described seeing what appeared to be a “minefield of drones” hovering in the sky.

CNN reported that officials viewed the account as significant because, if the pilot indeed witnessed a formation of drones operating in concert as a single unit, it could represent a major advance in Iranian drone capabilities that U.S. intelligence agencies had not previously attributed to Tehran.

According to CNN, the precise cause of the F-15’s downing remains under investigation, though initial reporting raised the possibility that the unusual drone formation somehow contributed to the aircraft’s loss.

The F-15 carried two crew members — a pilot and a weapon systems officer. The pilot was rescued within hours after ejecting from the aircraft, while the weapon systems officer evaded Iranian forces in the mountains for more than a day before also being recovered by U.S. forces. It remains unclear if the weapon systems officer also witnessed the drone formation.

The report noted that intelligence officials were divided over how to interpret the pilot’s account and questioned if he could accurately recount the incident after suffering a concussion in the crash. The pilot had also previously survived another shootdown during Operation Epic Fury after he was part of the crew of an F-15 brought down in a friendly-fire incident involving Kuwaiti forces earlier in the campaign.

CNN reported that U.S. intelligence agencies had not previously assessed that Iran possessed the capability described by the pilot, which sources identified as “one-to-many meshed networking” — a system that allows an operator to control multiple drones simultaneously and potentially coordinate them as a single entity.

The report noted, however, that there is a trail of intelligence reporting indicating that Iran has received assistance from both Russia and China in developing its drone technologies. Both countries are believed to possess meshed-networking capabilities.

Drone expert Brett Velicovich told the New York Post that Iran has spent years developing capabilities designed to offset the conventional advantages enjoyed by the United States and its allies, arguing that sophisticated drone systems, electronic warfare, and networked technologies increasingly concern military planners more than traditional military hardware.

CNN also cited drone warfare expert Emma Bates, who warned that the capability described by the pilot could pose a significant challenge to U.S. forces and their allies.

“If it can coordinate itself into a recognizable shape and maintain that shape, and if it’s got explosives on board, and if it is holding resources in reserve to attack whatever the first volley didn’t destroy — that’s a very capable approach,” she said.

The report comes amid heightened scrutiny of Iranian military capabilities following Operation Epic Fury, during which Tehran surprised Western officials on several occasions, including by attempting to strike the joint U.S.-U.K. base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean with what analysts assessed to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching far beyond the ranges previously demonstrated by Iran.

Iranian officials also claimed at the time of the F-15 shootdown that they had employed a new air-defense system.

“The enemy should know that we rely on new air-defence systems built by the young, knowledgeable, and proud people of this country, unveiling them one after another in the field,” a spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command said following the incident.

U.S. Central Command did not directly address CNN’s questions regarding the pilot’s account, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment.