Immigration enforcement would look much different in Arizona if Rep. Andy Biggs led the state as governor, the gubernatorial hopeful told Breitbart News Daily, discussing the open borders moves made by Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Biggs said the legislature just gave an additional 100 officers to the Department of Public Safety, which he said is “underfunded and understaffed.”

“But in that special force she says they can, they can work on gang-related issues and drug interdiction, but they cannot help the federal law enforcement with any kind of immigration enforcement,” he said, explaining Hobbs’ position.

“You know we have, I view Pima County and Tucson as kind of, if they’re not full sanctuary cities, they’re certainly quasi sanctuary cities,” he said, adding that Hobbs literally opened the border in her state.

“[The] first thing she did, she came in and got rid of the border security task force, and then started tearing down barriers that the previous governor had put in place, so that’s where she is,” Biggs said.

“[She] literally opened borders to the amount that was within her control,” host Mike Slater remarked. “What kind of, what kind of barriers were at the borders?”

Biggs responded, “So similar to Texas, Governor Ducey in places down by Yuma put up those like railroad containers or container barriers, and so that’s that’s what they had, and she tore those down.”

“Why? Just leave them, it’s easier just to leave them there, right?” Slater commented. “They’re there, he might as well just leave them.”

“Yeah, but but then it’d be harder,” Biggs said. “People had to go around the barriers to get in, so that’s why. I mean, she’s an open borders person, that’s that’s bottom line for her.”

Biggs’ primary is July 21, 2026.

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