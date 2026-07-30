Democrats Worry Fewer Immigrants Will Be on Welfare Under Trump’s ‘Public Charge’ Rule

Democrats say they are concerned about the “chilling effect” that President Donald Trump’s “public charge” rule will have, potentially cutting down the number of immigrants who are on welfare in the United States.

The rule, reimposed this month, ensures legal immigrants are less likely to secure green cards if they have used any forms of welfare in the past, including subsidized healthcare services, food stamps, or public housing.

This week, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Grace Meng (D-NY), Congressional Black Caucus Chair Yvette Clarke (D-NY), and Democratic Women’s Caucus Chair Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM) issued a joint statement suggesting panic as the rule seeks to end welfare-dependent immigration.

“The Trump administration is tearing down America’s legal immigration system brick by brick, making it harder for immigrants who have followed the rules to build a future in this country,” the Democrat caucus chairs said:

DHS is gutting clear guidance on how to determine whether an individual is likely to become a public charge, instead leaving that determination wholly in the discretion of individual officers. Those officers will now be able to count a family’s use of non-cash, means-tested benefits — like Medicaid, nutrition assistance, and housing support — in a public charge determination, a stark departure from decades of practice, settled legal understanding, and congressional intent. This cruel decision will trigger a massive chilling effect that discourages immigrant families — including U.S. citizen children — from lawfully accessing health care, nutrition, and early childhood programs they need and are eligible for. This will only result in poorer health outcomes for children, increased food insecurity, and higher costs placed on state and local governments. When this administration last expanded public charge in 2019, nearly half of immigrants in low-income families reported that they or a family member avoided or dropped benefits they were legally entitled to out of fear. [Emphasis added.]

The Democrat caucus chairs said they would “not stop fighting to reverse this rule and ensure public charge is determined by clear, consistent factors as intended by Congress.”

“The unchecked power of Trump’s immigration goons must end,” they said.

Last month, analysis from the Center for Immigration Studies revealed massive levels of welfare among the nation’s immigrant population.

From 2021 to 2025, about 47 percent of immigrant-headed households in the U.S. were on one or more traditional forms of welfare. Compare that to 28 percent of American citizen-headed households that were on one or more traditional forms of welfare — representing a 19 percent gap between welfare use among immigrants and Americans.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.