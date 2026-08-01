Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) confirmed that he has no intention of ditching the Democrat Party, pointing out that he votes “90-something percent with Democrats.”

In an interview with the New York Times, Fetterman said that Democrats who “want to abolish the border, abolish prison, abolish the presidency,” and the U.S. Senate are supporting “full-on communism.” Fetterman also shut down speculation that he was going to switch his political affiliation, stating that he would “seek” the outlet out and “give” them the exclusive if he ever changes his mind — while saying he never would.

“Never,” Fetterman told the outlet. “I’m not being cute. I vote 90-something percent with Democrats.”

The Times tied speculation of a possible Fetterman party change in with the upcoming midterm elections:

Now, with the possibility of a razor-thin Senate majority looming again after November’s midterm elections, the focus is already on the prospect of party-switchers upending the Senate equilibrium, with the most attention focused on Senator John Fetterman, Democrat of Pennsylvania. Mr. Fetterman, a Senate nonconformist right down to the hoodie-and-shorts uniform he often wears instead of a suit, has taken harsh aim at elements of his own party, broken with his caucus, avoided party gatherings, developed deep friendships across the aisle and even set up a joint fund-raising committee with his Republican Senate colleague from their home state of Pennsylvania.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) told the outlet that while there are “many” Republicans who would welcome Fetterman into the Republican Party, it is “a decision that’s left up to him.”

“I have had conversations with him in the past, as have many of my colleagues, about the challenges he faces in his caucus,” Thune stated. “There are many of us who I think would welcome the opportunity to have him join the Republican conference. But, you know, ultimately that’s a decision that’s left up to him.”

Breitbart News reported that in a recent interview on NBC News’s Meet the Press NOW, Fetterman said he was “not going to be a Republican.”

Fetterman added that while he disagrees with the Democrat Party “on some issues, like Israel,” he didn’t think the Republican Party wanted “a pro-choice, pro-gay, trans communities, federal union” lawmaker in its ranks.