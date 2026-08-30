Trump Encourages Canadian Companies to Move to U.S.

President Donald Trump encouraged Canadian companies “that are doing business with America” to move their companies to the United States, adding that when they move back, there will be “no TARIFFS.”

In a Truth Social post Sunday, Trump noted that many of the Canadian companies doing business with the U.S. are companies that left “due to stupid” leadership in the U.S.

“Let all Canadian Companies that are doing business with America move to the United States, immediately,” Trump said. “Many of them are Companies that moved out years ago due to stupid U.S. Leadership. When you move back, there are no TARIFFS!”

Trump’s post comes as he described Canada as being “one of the worst countries in the world to deal with,” during an interview Wednesday on the Glenn Beck Program.

“They are one of the worst countries in the world to deal with,” Trump said during the interview, continuing on to add that Canada has “taken advantage of the United States for many decades.”

WATCH — Take That, Canada! Trump Signs Order Changing Lake Ontario to LAKE AMERICA:

Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson reported that on Monday, Trump shared in a Truth Social post that starting January 1, 2027, he would be imposing 50 percent tariffs “on all Cars, Trucks, both large and small, Automotive Parts, and Steel” from Canada.

“Canada has been ripping off the United States of America for years,” Trump said in his post at the time. “Their ridiculously high tariffs on our Farmers and farm products has made life impossible for these great American Patriots, and has long created a 60 Billion Dollar Deficit between our two Countries. Not sustainable, and NOT ANYMORE!”