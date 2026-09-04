A farm in Evansville, Indiana, faced backlash from leftists for designing a corn maze to honor Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in 2025 — but many people are defending those who run the family business.
Goebel Farms created the corn maze to be a portrait of Kirk, who was a Christian, husband, father, and conservative free speech advocate, and shared images of the creation on its website, Tristate Homepage reported Wednesday.
In a social media post, the farm’s leaders wrote, “Our 2026 corn maze honors Charlie Kirk and his belief that disagreement should lead to conversation—not division or violence. We hope it encourages people to listen, ask questions, and keep talking, even when we disagree.”
However, the farm was hit with dozens of negative Google reviews “including a response from the farm’s owners stating that the reviews have been reported to Google for policy violation,” the Tristate Homepage article noted.
In a subsequent post, the farm addressed the situation and said it wanted to provide more context regarding its decision to honor Kirk.
The post reads:
Charlie was killed while publicly expressing and debating his convictions. In a country founded on the principles of free speech, no person should lose his or her life for participating in political discussion. People are free to challenge ideas, criticize them and reject them—but violence must never become the response to speech. That is central to the meaning behind our maze.
“Goebel Farms is a family business, not a political organization,” the message continued. “Our hope remains simple: that Americans can speak openly, disagree honestly and challenge one another’s ideas without hatred or violence—and that our community can continue treating its members with dignity and respect.”
When they heard the farm was being targeted, numerous social media users voiced their support.
“People are just f-ing awful in this world! This is where I live at!! Love this farm SO much!! I will definitely be going through the Charlie Kirk maze this year!” one person commented.
“Looks like we’re doing a road trip to Goebel Farms in Southern Indiana this fall! We [heart] Charlie Kirk and will support this farm!” another person said, while another user replied “Goebel Farms should prepare for an onslaught of supporters traveling from around the country…to their farm.”
Kirk was fatally shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. People around the world mourned his death while many leftists celebrated the tragedy.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.