A farm in Evansville, Indiana, faced backlash from leftists for designing a corn maze to honor Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in 2025 — but many people are defending those who run the family business.

Goebel Farms created the corn maze to be a portrait of Kirk, who was a Christian, husband, father, and conservative free speech advocate, and shared images of the creation on its website, Tristate Homepage reported Wednesday.

In a social media post, the farm’s leaders wrote, “Our 2026 corn maze honors Charlie Kirk and his belief that disagreement should lead to conversation—not division or violence. We hope it encourages people to listen, ask questions, and keep talking, even when we disagree.”

However, the farm was hit with dozens of negative Google reviews “including a response from the farm’s owners stating that the reviews have been reported to Google for policy violation,” the Tristate Homepage article noted.

In a subsequent post, the farm addressed the situation and said it wanted to provide more context regarding its decision to honor Kirk.

The post reads: