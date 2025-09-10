Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was reportedly shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University Wednesday.

Deseret News reported, “Bystanders report seeing Kirk shot near his neck during a Q&A with students.” Newsweek is reporting the same thing, also focusing on the reported shot being near the neck.

***See below for live updates. All times Pacific.***

1:23 p.m.: Footage of Kirk being rushed from the scene:

1:20 p.m.: Hollywood actor Chris Pratt: “God help us”

1:19 p.m.: UVU: No suspect in custody

1:15 p.m.: Utah lawmaker says Charlie Kirk has died, according to a local reporter.

1:14 p.m.: NYT says the elder man in a blue shirt seen in multiple social media clips is not the suspect.

The police have determined that a person who was taken into custody after the shooting was not actually the shooter, according to Scott Trotter, a university spokesman. The university had earlier said a suspect was in custody.

1:08 p.m.: An eyewitness states the suspect shouted “I’d do it again” after police detained him. According to ABC’s Aaron Katersky, Kirk was talking about transgender mass shooters when the shot was fired.

1:05 p.m.: Shockingly, Brian Stelter nails this moment: “We only have a democracy if we settle our disagreements with words, not with violence.”

1:03 p.m.: More celebs trying to score political points.

12:57 p.m.: A witness shares that she ran from the scene of the shooting, leaving her shoes and keys behind:

12:54 p.m.: MSNBC’s “maybe a supporter accidentally shot him” hot take is even worse than the initial brief clip:

12:49 p.m.: Author Stephen King with a ghoulish hot take:

12:41 p.m.: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) mentions Charlie Kirk on the Senate floor.

12:40 p.m.: White House Situation Room & Sec. of State. Marco Rubio are monitoring the investigation of the shooting.

12:36 p.m.: California Governor Gavin Newsom is under fire for condemning the attack on Kirk after engaging in violent rhetoric recently. Kirk was a guest Newsom’s podcast, where the Democrat played the moderate and spoke out against transgender athletes in women’s sports (while changing nothing about California’s trans-affirming policies).

12:34 p.m.: Important to note that Kirk’s event today was billed as a “Prove Me Wrong Table,” encouraging civil debate and the exchange of ideas.

12:32 p.m.: Utah Valley University statement says “shots were fired from a building about 200 yards” away from Kirk. “Campus is closed for the rest of the day and our campus police have a suspect in custody.”

12:28 p.m.: Democrat lawmakers unanimously condemn the shooting and political violence.

12:25 p.m.: Even worse: a guest on MSNBC speculates that the assailant may be “a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration” of Kirk.

12:21 p.m.: MSNBC’s Katy Tur immediately disrespects Kirk by describing him as a “polarizing figure” and worrying about the Trump administration “using this [shooting] as a justification for something.”

12:17 p.m.: The Utah Valley University has confirmed that the suspect is in custody.

12:15 p.m.: A well connected source tells Breitbart News that Charlie Kirk is alive at the hospital and is receiving a blood transfusion but is in very rough shape.

12:13 p.m.: There are unconfirmed reports that the suspect may be in custody.

12:10 p.m.: **GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING** video of the shooting here.

12:09 p.m.: Statement from FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi, who reports that FBI and ATF are on the scene.

12:07 p.m.: There is circulating on social media of the shooting.

More videos from the shooting:

This is a developing story.