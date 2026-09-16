The following content is sponsored by The Wellness Company.

Why Patients Are Losing Faith in Medicine — and What One New Study Is Proposing Instead

Trust in the American healthcare system has been eroding for years, and the pandemic accelerated the decline sharply. In April 2020, nearly three-quarters of Americans, 71.5%, said they placed “a lot of trust” in doctors and hospitals. By January 2024, fewer than four years later, that figure had fallen to just 40.1%.

The drop reflects more than pandemic fatigue. For a growing share of patients, it signals a deeper worry: that medical decisions are shaped less by what’s best for the patient and more by corporate and financial interests.

The Wellness Company was founded on the opposite premise, that healthcare should put patients ahead of profit. That mission is now behind one of the company’s most closely watched research efforts to date: a first-of-its-kind investigation, led by Dr. Peter McCullough and colleagues, into whether the combination of Ivermectin and Mebendazole has a role to play in cancer care.

This groundbreaking study has been peer reviewed and published in Anticancer Research, a major international oncology journal.

Most Patients in New Analysis Reported a Clinical Benefit

A newly released observational analysis found that 84.4% of cancer patients treated off-label with a compounded combination of Ivermectin and Mebendazole experienced a clinical benefit. Because both drugs are inexpensive, widely available, and already well understood, the results point to a potentially significant — and low-cost — new avenue worth further study in cancer treatment.

The report, produced by The Wellness Company’s Chief Medical Board together with the McCullough Foundation, followed 197 cancer patients who received the company’s U.S.-compounded formulation: 25 mg of Ivermectin paired with 250 mg of Mebendazole.

Among the 122 patients who reached the six-month follow-up mark:

84.4% reported clinical benefit (no evidence of disease, tumor shrinkage, or stable disease)

(no evidence of disease, tumor shrinkage, or stable disease) 48.4% reported the strongest positive outcomes (tumor shrinkage or no current evidence of disease)

(tumor shrinkage or no current evidence of disease) 86.9% completed their initial prescription (with most side effects reported as mild)

The rationale for pairing the two drugs comes down to mechanism. Both are FDA-approved and trace back to Nobel Prize–recognized research. Ivermectin is believed to disrupt the pathways tumors rely on to grow and to trigger apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells. Mebendazole works differently, cutting off the glucose supply abnormal cells need to survive. Combined into a single compounded capsule, the two form a regimen simple enough for patients to follow through on, and largely they did.

Cancer remains one of the most common diagnoses in the country: roughly one in three Americans will face it in their lifetime. Yet the standard toolkit — chemotherapy, radiation and targeted therapies often comes with steep trade-offs: harsh side effects, high costs, treatment resistance, and outcomes that vary widely from patient to patient.

It was exactly those limitations that pushed The Wellness Company’s researchers to look elsewhere. Ivermectin and Mebendazole had already shown anti-cancer activity in preclinical studies, and decades of use in other contexts have given both strong safety track records. What’s been missing is rigorous clinical evidence on how the two perform together in actual cancer patients, the gap this analysis was designed to start closing.

According to Dr. McCullough, “This study reveals an exciting new potential that should expand the consideration of ivermectin and mebendazole for inclusion in the treatment of multiple cancer types. We urgently need a full-fledged scientific investigation into this class of medications and their impact on cancer treatment.”



How You Can Get Ivermectin + Mebendazole

The Wellness Company is the only company in the world to prescribe U.S. compounded Ivermectin + Mebendazole, in a high-dose tablet:

Ivermectin – Backed by science and honored with a Nobel Prize, Ivermectin provides targeted treatment against parasitic infections, delivering reliable and effective care for your family.

Mebendazole – Trusted by healthcare professionals, Mebendazole targets and eliminates intestinal parasites with precision, ensuring your family’s health and well-being with proven efficacy and safety.

Head over to The Wellness Company today to order a 45-day or 90-day supply of the ultimate parasite cleanse – Ivermectin + Mebendazole. Simply fill out a quick medical intake form after checkout to complete your prescription request. U.S. Residents Only.

What people are saying about The Wellness Company’s Ivermectin + Mebendazole: