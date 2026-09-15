Anthropic/OpenAI’s A.I. ‘Slow Down’ Hoax Explained

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about AI.

Marlow said, “What’s more curious about it is why on earth can’t these guys just do it on their own? If they want to pace themselves, then why can’t they just start pacing themselves?”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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