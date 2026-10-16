White House press secretary Katie Zacharia is reportedly “transitioning out” of her role after receiving criticism regarding her legal background, Fox News reporter Aishah Hasnie shared.

In a post on X, Hasnie shared that “a senior White House official” told Fox News’s Peter Doocy that Zacharia was “transitioning out” of her role as press secretary.

The revelation of Zacharia reportedly moving out of her position comes after President Donald Trump said Zacharia has “been treated very badly by the media.” Trump also added that while Zacharia was “a nice person,” he asked her if the position was “for” her.

“Katie’s been treated very badly by the media,” Trump said. “Very, very badly. Very unfairly, I think. And, I just spoke to her about it. I said, ‘Katie is this for you?’ Because you know she’s been treated very rough. She’s a nice person, very nice person. I’ve watched her for years on television. But, I said, ‘Is this for you Katie? Because honestly, you don’t need this.'”

Breitbart News reported that during an interview on Fox News Channel’s Hannity, Zacharia was asked questions about her legal background, and she “acknowledged she hadn’t passed the bar exam despite describing herself as an attorney.”

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle also shared in a post on X that a “source familiar” told him that Trump “is still a huge fan of Zacharia.”

“She also still has lots of fans beyond just the president throughout the administration,” Boyle added. “This source says she and her entire family are having dinner tonight with VP JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance and the entire Second Family at the VP residence TONIGHT.”