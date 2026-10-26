Ilhan Omar Denies Her Real Name Is ‘Ilhan Nur Said Elmi’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) denies using an alias in the United States after a federal court filing referred to her as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,” the same last name as her ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. Allegations have circulated for years that Said Elmi is Omar’s brother.

“My name is Ilhan Abdullahi Omar,” the Somalia-born congresswoman told FOX 9 News.

Omar is listed as “Ilhan Omar” in her junior-year yearbook from Edison High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, FOX 9 reports.

Last week, a court filing from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro referred to Omar as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,” stirring up years-long allegations that the congresswoman was, at one point, married to her brother.

“Before the Court are three Applications to unseal ex parte materials and proceedings related to a federal search warrant for the personal residence in the District of Columbia of Congresswoman Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar,” the filing reads.

In an interview with MS NOW’s Chris Hayes last week, Omar was asked if she was related to her ex-husband. Omar responded, “Not to my knowledge,” a reply that went viral online.

After the MS NOW interview, Fox News Digital published a report that Omar’s real name is “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,” according to federal officials involved in the immigration investigation into her.

Omar’s Washington, DC, home was raided by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents this month, who took 17 items from the congresswoman’s home. Reports have stated that agents were able to nab DNA from Omar before the raid.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.