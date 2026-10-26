Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) — a man who pretends to be a woman — accused the Trump administration of trying to revoke Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) citizenship based on “bullshit claims that have already been disproven.”

The transgender-identifying lawmaker advocated for Omar in an interview with United TV’s Weekly Update on Friday as the Somali-born politician faces an immigration fraud investigation digging into questions about her naturalization process and whether she married her brother to secure his immigration status in the United States. McBride rejected allegations that Omar lied and pretended to be 17 instead of 18 to secure her own American citizenship through her father in 2000 after coming to America from Somalia in 1995.

McBride claimed in the interview:

The fact that they are trying to go after my colleague, Ilhan Omar, and go after her citizenship — a duly elected member of the United States House of Representatives, a citizen of the United States — they are trying to revoke her citizenship on bullshit claims that have already been disproven about her age at the point that her father’s citizenship went through because she has stood up to this president and to Republicans in power.

“It is a disgusting weaponization of people’s livelihoods, of their lives, of their citizenship, that should have no place in a free democratic society,” he continued.

Federal investigators executed a pre-dawn raid on Omar’s Washington, DC, home earlier this month and reportedly took 17 items and collected DNA in an effort to ascertain whether she committed immigration fraud. She is under a separate investigation for potential financial crimes.

Last week, Trump border czar Tom Homan said the administration could denaturalize and deport Omar if federal investigators prove immigration fraud.

READ MORE — Report: Ilhan Omar’s Staff Had Her Listed Birth Year Changed After She Was Elected

Homan said on Fox News Channel’s Big Weekend Show:

I’m not going to get ahead of, you know, the bureau or agency, but, you know, I’ve been told they have a strong case and we’ll let the evidence lead where it leads. But she’ll be held to the same standard you and I are held. If she violated law, then she will be held accountable. But I don’t have the specifics of the evidence they have line by line, but we’ll see where it leads. I think they’re doing a great investigation. I think they’re going to turn over every rock they’ve got with this.

When asked if accountability includes denaturalizing and deporting her, Homan said, “Of course.”

“If you lie during the naturalization process, there is a process to denaturalize somebody. We’ve done it before. It’s a long, tedious process, but it’s been done before. I’ve been involved with those investigations before, and certainly, if the evidence points that way, that could happen,” he said.

Omar has repeatedly denied allegations of immigration fraud. In a statement posted earlier this month, she accused President Donald Trump of using federal law enforcement against her.

“I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation,” she wrote.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.