United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro confirmed that her office has opened an investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) finances, separate from the immigration-related investigation currently being carried out by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

After Omar’s Washington, DC, home was raided by Homeland Security Investigations agents on Monday, Pirro told Fox News her office had opened the probe — this one revolving around Omar’s finances.

“That is subject of an investigation as well,” Pirro said when Fox News’s John Roberts mentioned previous allegations about Omar’s net worth and finances.

“It doesn’t matter what the House does,” Pirro said. “It doesn’t matter, you know, what this agency or that does. We’re looking at the facts. Based upon the facts, we’ll follow them wherever they take us.”

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In January, the New York Times reported that the Biden administration had begun an investigation into Omar’s finances after reports suggested she amassed a multimillion-dollar net worth since being elected to Congress.

Since the raid on her D.C. home, reports have circulated that the immigration-related investigation into Omar involves the birth date she used to immigrate to the U.S. from Somalia. A new report from the New York Post details how Omar’s office had her official birth year changed in public records from 1981 to 1982 after she was elected to Congress.

Pirro suggested that the evidence DOJ and DHS have against Omar must have been convincing enough for a judge in Washington, DC, to sign off on such a search warrant just weeks out from this year’s midterm elections.

“That judge would not have signed that warrant unless there was probable cause,” Pirro said on Fox News. “And probably more than that given the individual who’s involved.”

“There are several investigations going on, and I don’t think there’s any question, but if there was a crime that was committed, it will be prosecuted,” Pirro continued.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.