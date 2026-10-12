Report: Ilhan Omar’s Home Targeted for Pre-Dawn Immigration Raid

The Washington, DC, home of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was targeted for a pre-dawn raid Monday morning by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital.

The outlet exclusively detailed the raid is part of of ongoing criminal fraud investigation into the Somali-born congresswoman’s immigration paperwork, which was allegedly filled out by the far-left politician’s late father when she was a child.

“Today in the Washington, DC, area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice,” a DOJ spokesperson affirmed to Fox News Digital.

“This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation,” the spokesperson added.

Border Czar Tom Homan last month said the Democrat was subject to an ongoing “criminal” investigation.

Previously President Donald Trump suggested Omar be removed from the United States, referencing allegations she “supposedly” entered the country by marrying her brother, as Breitbart News reported.

“Somalia, where you have a Congressman goes around telling everybody about our Constitution, yet she supposedly came into our country by marrying her brother,” Trump said while speaking to reporters on Air Force One. “Well, if that’s true, she shouldn’t be a Congressman, and we should throw her the hell out of our country.”

Trump also stated the U.S. doesn’t need self-aggrandizing people coming into the country, “telling us what to do.”

More to come…