VIDEO: Leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar to Appear with Marxist Hasan Piker Despite Democrat Opposition

Leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is scheduled to appear at an event with Marxist commentator Hasan Piker Monday, a move that is further showing just how extreme the Democrat Party has become.

Some Democrat lawmakers in Minnesota were not happy about the event set to happen days before the crucial midterm elections, Fox News reported Monday:

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., has called Piker’s rhetoric “polarizing and dangerous” and said embracing him is “a mistake,” while Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s gubernatorial campaign called a number of his past statements “reckless and unacceptable.” Other Democratic officials and party groups have gone further, calling on Omar and state Sen. Omar Fateh, who is hosting the sold-out Minneapolis event, to cancel the appearance. The controversy is exposing a divide among Minnesota Democrats in the closing stretch of the midterms over whether Piker’s enormous following among younger progressives outweighs the political liability of his past rhetoric. University of Minnesota political science professor Larry Jacobs told FOX 9 the event would “create a split within the DFL [Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party],” arguing it could distract statewide Democrats from their closing message and put candidates in a difficult position with moderate and Jewish voters.

Questions have been swirling around Omar who recently denied that her ex-husband was her brother, while another Fox report alleged “Ilhan Omar” was not her real name.

The Breitbart News article noted that “As part of the raid on Omar’s Washington, DC, home last week, federal investigators reportedly took 17 items and collected DNA they reportedly hope will prove she committed immigration fraud.”

In a press release Friday, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) and the Minnesota Republican Delegation condemned the event where Piker is scheduled to appear with Omar and Fateh:

Hasan Piker has said America deserved 9/11, declared he would vote for Hamas over Israel, and described the Republican Party as the world’s largest terrorist organization. Antisemitism, hatred, and the glorification of terrorism and political violence have no place in Minnesota or anywhere in the United States. Hasan Piker has repeatedly made reprehensible statements that deserve unequivocal condemnation, not a platform alongside elected officials. It is deeply troubling that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and State Senator Omar Fateh would choose to elevate someone with his record, and every elected Democrat in the State of Minnesota must join us in rejecting his hateful and violence-ridden rhetoric.

Piker has worn a suit styled after Chinese dictator Mao Zedong’s suits.

Fateh is a self-declared democratic socialist who supported Black Lives Matter rioters, returned thousands of dollars in campaign donations linked to a massive fraud scheme, and advocated for Amazon to implement mandatory prayer breaks for Muslim employees, according to Breitbart News.