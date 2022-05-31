A 23-year-old woman has taken the phrase “mile-high club” to a whole new level by professing her sexual attraction to airplanes.

Identifying as an objectum sexual, meaning someone attracted to inanimate objects, Sarah Rodo of Dortmund, Germany, refers to the Boeing 737 as her “boyfriend” and desires to marry a toy replica of the plane someday.

“My plane is called Dicki,” Sarah told The Sun. “I love everything about him, but particularly his face, wings and engine — they’re so sexy to me. Some people don’t understand my love but my friends took my coming-out very well and encouraged me.”

Sarah often flies aboard the Boeing 737 as much as possible and has 50 replica models of the plane at home.

Sarah said she had past relationships with men she did not find fulfilling. She also admitted to once being sexually attracted to a train.

Sarah’s story recalls that of Japanese school administrator Akihiko Kondo, who identifies as a “fictosexual” and who married the hologram Hatsune Miku in 2018. The AFP described Miku as “an animated 16-year-old with saucer eyes and lengthy aquamarine pigtails.”

Despite his family’s disapproval, Kondo shelled out two million yen ($17,600) on a formal ceremony at a Tokyo hall where 40 guests were in attendance while Miku was presented in the form of a stuffed doll.

When at home, Kondo interacted with Miku via a $2,800 cylindrical desktop device.

Just recently, however, Kondo said that he could no longer communicate with his “wife” after the company that provided it with artificial intelligence and communication skills ceased all services.

The term “fictosexual” is defined as who is “sexually attracted to fictional characters,” according to Fox.

The Hatsune Miku program was commonly used in Japan, and Kondo’s “wife” was not a one-of-a-kind creation. Gatebox, the company that created Miku, even went as far as to issue Kondo a mock “marriage certificate,” which declared that he and his virtual counterpart have married “beyond dimensions.” At the time, the company actually issued more than 3,700 so-called “marriage certificates” for such unions.