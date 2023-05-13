A human trafficking bust in Ohio has caught ten men, including an illegal alien and a middle school teacher, who were arrested Thursday on suspicion of promoting prostitution and other sex charges.

The men range in age from 30 to 55 and were arrested in North Olmsted by the members of the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

The arrests were part of a one-day operation held in conjunction with the North Olmsted Police Department, Westshore Enforcement Bureau, and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to identify those providing and purchasing commercial sex.

“Yesterday was a banner day for the task force,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday in an announcement.

10 men arrested in North Olmsted in human trafficking sting.

“Yesterday was a banner day for the task force,” AG Yost said. “Their commitment to wiping out the scourge of human trafficking is making a difference in the lives of the victims and having a big impact on the region.” pic.twitter.com/3h322Ha45m — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) May 12, 2023

“Their commitment to wiping out the scourge of human trafficking is making a difference in the lives of the victims and having a big impact on the region.”

One of the men taken into custody, Errol Jackson, 35, of Lorain, is a registered Tier III sex offender, according to the attorney general’s office. He was arrested for promoting prostitution, a fourth-degree felony, and is being held in the Cuyahoga County jail. Additional charges are expected in the case.

Seven potential human trafficking victims were identified during the North Olmsted operation and were provided resources from multiple agencies who assisted the task force.

