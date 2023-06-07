Military Father Surprises Daughter at College Graduation

After missing his daughter’s high school and undergraduate graduation, U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Douglas Hernandez surprised his daughter Pamela on stage for her master’s degree ceremony.

Hernandez traveled all the way from Dubai to watch his daughter graduate from University Nevada Las Vegas, Fox 5 reported. The school faculty helped keep Hernandez’s surprise under wraps. The 30 hours of travel time was worth it for Hernandez to see the look on his daughter’s face.

“I had no idea what was going on,” Pamela told Fox 5. “I thought he would be on a virtual screen. I did not know he would be in person.”

Hernandez was on stage to greet her. The crowd cheered as the father and daughter hugged.

Pamela graduated with a master’s degree in public administration, according to KAKE.