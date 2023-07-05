Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner. Please put your hands together for Joey “Jaws” Chestnut who defied a rain delay Tuesday and chewed his way to another win at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.

He led the crowded field gathered at Coney Island in the New York City borough of Brooklyn by chomping through 62 franks and buns in 10 minutes to emerge victorious once again.

AP reports Chestnut showed the way to clean a plate to runner-up Geoffrey Esper and the rest of an international field of 15 competitive eaters by double digits to clinch his 16th title. Esper, of Oxford, Massachusetts, managed to ingest 49 hot dogs and buns.

In the women’s contest, AP records defending champion Miki Sudo forced down 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to collect her ninth Mustard Belt.

But before the men could compete, stormy weather moved over New York City’s Coney Island and delayed the competition for two hours.

“What a roller coaster, emotionally,” a relieved Chestnut said after wondering whether the inclement weather would shut down the famed contest.

The 39-year-old from Westfield, Indiana, first competed for the Nathan’s title in 2005 and hasn’t lost it since 2015.

He set the record for most hot dogs eaten in 10 minutes with 76 in 2021. He had 63 in last year’s contest.

Chestnut will now take a competition break and digest the significance of the moment before announcing a return next year at the 17th edition of the event to do it all again.