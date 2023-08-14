Hawaii Wildfires: Just 3 Percent of Affected Areas Have Been Searched with Cadaver Dogs

Just three percent of areas affected by the devastating wildfires in Hawaii’s Maui County have been searched with cadaver dogs, meaning the death toll could rise exponentially, according to Police Chief John Pelletier.

The death toll crept up to 96 on Monday morning, and it is only expected to rise. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said during a press conference over the weekend that just three percent of affected areas have been searched with cadaver dogs thus far.

“Three percent. That’s what’s been searched with the dogs. Three percent,” he said.

Over the weekend, when the death toll remained at 89, Pelletier explained the difficult road ahead in identifying the victims and their families.

“Realize this. When we find these, our family and our friends, the remains we’re finding is through a fire that melted metal. We have to do rapid DNA for data filing,” he said.

“Every one of these 89 are John and Jane Does,” he said. “And so when you are asking us and we know we’ve got to get — and I love the way our House representative, how she said it, she was so eloquent — we know we’ve gotta go quick, but we gotta do it right.”

“So when we pick up the remains and they fall apart– and so when you have 200 people running through the scene yesterday, and some of you, that’s what you’re stepping on,” the police chief stated bluntly in the emotional press conference. “I don’t know how much more you want me to describe it. That’s what you’re stepping on. Give us a little bit of time to contain that.”

“Please,” he begged. “Because we got to go make 89 notifications and coming from a place that had to make 58, I understand the pain this is going to take, and we’re not done with 89.”

Pelletier emphasized that they do not know the scope of the devastation yet.

“Everybody wants a number. You want it fast. You want it right. We’re gonna do it right,” he added.