An unidentified woman enjoyed some nachos Wednesday before leaving a huge surprise for a waitress in Rowlett, Texas.

After the mystery woman visited Senaida’s Mexican Kitchen for lunch and paid for her food, the waitress noticed she left a $2,000 tip for a check that was $21, Fox 4 reported Friday.

However, the generous patron exited the eatery before the waitress could express her gratitude, and now the restaurant is trying to find the woman to reunite them.

“Thank you so much to the amazing young lady that left this during our lunch rush this morning! Will you please contact our restaurant? Our server would love to give you a proper thank you!!” Senaida’s Mexican Kitchen wrote in a social media post after the large tip was discovered.

A photo of the receipt shows the woman ordered queso and nachos with chicken and then left a $2,000 tip:

“Wow that’s so wonderful! We ate there today too. I bet it was the lady next to us that was alone. So glad there still good kind hearted people in this world! Good job,” one social media user replied.

In a comment on the post, the restaurant also reassured customers the entire tip amount belongs to the waitress, stating, “We don’t share tips at Senaidas. It’s all hers!”

The mystery woman reportedly did the same thing at another nearby restaurant not long ago, so it seems she wants to bless the hard-working people in her community.

“Lady, I don’t know who you are but your terrific tips seem to be lifting people’s spirits left and right!” Fox 4 News anchor Lauren Przybyl wrote in a social media post:

A similar instance happened in June 2021 when workers at a restaurant in New Hampshire got a big blessing from an anonymous customer who left them a $16,000 tip, Breitbart News reported.

“It was on the credit card statement, they put it down next to the register and he said three times, ‘Don’t spend it all in one place.’ That’s what made her flip it over and look, and she’s like, ‘Oh my god, are you serious?’ And he said, ‘I want you to have it, you guys work hard,” restaurant owner Mike Zarella said of the incredible gift.