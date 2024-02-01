A shocking video from a JetBlue flight heading to New York City from London shows four travelers restraining a fellow passenger when he became inebriated and abusive toward the flight crew.

The video shows four men grabbing and wrestling the drunken British passenger as his presumed girlfriend begs them to stop.

The chaotic incident occurred on Tuesday during a flight from London Gatwick Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport, the New York Post reported.

“Please get that off of his face,” the distraught young woman pleaded with the men holding back her aggressive boyfriend.

“I can’t just leave him,” one man replied.

“No, no, no, listen, don’t tell me to stop,” the woman begged as she watched her belligerent companion try to fight back.

Another passenger told the woman to “move back now” as she turned her attention to her travel partner, “Ben.”

“Ben, Ben, stop fighting them. Stop fighting them,” she pleaded.

The unidentified woman could be heard crying in the background as the group was eventually able to take him down the aisle while other passengers looked on in disbelief.

“The men from the back of the plane came down to assist. They eventually tackled him to the floor,” said Grant Saunders, who recorded the viral video.

“The man was drunk and was getting loud and aggressive, moving seats. Then, when the crew asked him to calm down, he started getting worse,” he explained to the Post. “Then he started wandering about the aisle, the crew asked him to sit in his seat, and he then started getting aggressive.”

“I felt sorry for elderly couples who were sitting around where it was happening. The lads got a round of applause as they left,” Saunders added.

An X user by the name of Nick also commended the men for intervening, saying, “Due to their brave and brilliant efforts, the flight landed without further incident.”

“They need to be recognized by the airline,” he said, adding that his “best friend” was on the plane at the time of the incident.

It is unclear if the disruptive passenger will face criminal consequences for his actions.

JetBlue has yet to comment on the incident.