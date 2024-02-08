Watch: Two JetBlue Planes Collide at Boston Airport

Two JetBlue planes collided while on the tarmac at the Boston Logan International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed Thursday morning.

According to the FAA, the collision occurred as one aircraft entering a de-icing pad bumped into another on an adjacent de-icing pad lane. While no injuries were reported, both planes have been taken out of service for damages. The passengers on the flights — 777 to Las Vegas and 551 to Orlando — were affected but will still make their destination on different aircraft following this incident.

“A JetBlue aircraft entering a de-icing pad lane at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) came into contact with another JetBlue aircraft on an adjacent de-icing pad lane, causing damage to one aircraft’s winglet and the other aircraft’s tail section,” said according to a statement shared with Fox Business:

In a statement to Boston 25 News, the FAA confirmed the incident occurred early Thursday morning as well:

JetBlue Flight 777, an Airbus A321neo’s left winglet struck the right horizontal stabilizer of JetBlue Flight 551, an Airbus A321, around 6:40 a.m., local time on Thursday, February 8, while on the deicing pad at Boston Logan International Airport. The FAA will investigate.”

Similarly, JetBlue said it would investigate the incident as well.

RELATED — Missed It by Thattttt Much! Airplane Gets Within Meters of Landing Before Aborting

Dublin Live/Robbie Kane via Storyful

“Safety is JetBlue’s priority, and we will work to determine how and why this incident occurred,” JetBlue said.

This is not the only incident that has occurred this year, as the FAA confirmed in January that it was investigating an incident that occurred at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport, involving two planes clipping each other.

RELATED — Did He Race the Plane?! Man Seen Running on LAX Tarmac

Airline Videos Live via Storyful