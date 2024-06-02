Philadelphia Sets Largest ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ Guinness World Record

The city of Philadelphia has set a new Guinness World Record for having the “largest attendance at a drag queen story time reading” in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month, the organizers said.

The event was held Saturday at the National Constitution Center where “several hundred people helped establish” the record, WHYY reported.

Drag queens read children’s books to 263 people at the story time, which was hosted by Philadelphia Gay News and sponsored by Visit Philadelphia, the city’s official tourism program.

A representative from Guinness World Records came to formally adjudicate the record-setting.

In honor of Pride 2024, Philly just hosted the largest Drag Queen Story Hour event ever. The USA was founded here in 1776.

“Philadelphia is where our country was founded, where the Declaration of Independence was debated and signed and where some of the most significant LGBTQIA+ moments in U.S. history took place,” said Mark Segal, publisher of Philadelphia Gay News in a statement obtained by NBC 10 Philadelphia. “Creating history-making moments like we’ve done today, hosted on land synonymous with our country’s fight for fundamental rights and freedom, serves as a powerful reminder of the resiliency, talent and culture that make up the fabric of our great American city.”

Some social media users pointed out that fewer than 300 people turning up to a drag queen story hour event in a city of nearly 1.6 million shows that “a vocal minority is trying to sexualize kids.”

Today only 260 people showed up in Philadelphia to set the world record for the most attended drag queen story hour. I repeat: 260 in a city of almost 1.6 million. A vocal minority is trying to sexualize kids. Most Americans don't support it.

Guinness also has a record for the most-attended drag brunch, with 412 people convening in New York City for a June 2023 event hosted by H&M, Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and Gayletter.