Watch: Unhinged Kamala Harris Fan Screams, Curses at Child in Stroller

A rabid Kamala Harris supporter was caught on viral video screaming profanities in the face of a small child in a stroller outside of the Democrat candidate’s Friday rally in Houston, Texas.

In one clip of the incident posted to X, which garnered over 5.5 million views in one day, Harris fans can be seen verbally clashing with a man with a microphone before one woman bent down and began yelling at a little girl, who appeared to be the man’s daughter:

After shoving fellow Harris supporters out of the way to get to the child, the unidentified woman, wearing a light blue t-shirt and black shorts, screamed, “I don’t give a fuck that your dad’s a bitch!”

Before she could scare the child any further, the man quickly plucked his daughter from the stroller while another woman who was carrying a pro-Harris sign pulled the instigator away with a horrified look on her face.

“No, no. That’s a baby,” the second woman, in a black t-shirt and tan shorts, could be seen saying to the unhinged screamer.

The woman in the blue shirt continued to confront the father, who then said into his microphone, “My five year old daughter … are you ashamed?”

It is not clear what transpired before the incident or what occurred after the 30-second clip ended.

While the video angered millions of viewers online, many commenters gave the second Harris-supporting woman credit for stopping her fellow liberal after she took it too far.

“I don’t know who she is … and I clearly disagree with her politics … But this woman who had the good sense to tell this unhinged brat it’s not appropriate to attack someone’s baby …. deserves a shout out,” wrote conservative news account RedPillReport:

“Even though she’s clearly on her team, I’m glad someone said something directly to her,” another person replied:

“Kudos to the black lady behind her, who appeared to be on the same side she was, for getting in her face and telling her to back off assaulting the baby,” said another X user, who noted that he would have opted to “backhand” anyone who intimidated his child like that:

While some internet sleuths spread the theory that the yelling woman was a paid organizer for the Harris County Democrat Party (HCDP) named Jordan Sierra Bowen, that claim was debunked by Tony Ortiz of the conservative Texas outlet Current Revolt:

A photo taken at the same Houston rally shows the real Bowen, wearing a completely different outfit from the woman in the video and not bearing much resemblance to her:

The HCDP also responded to the accusations, releasing a statement saying the person in the video “is not and has never been an employee”:

Some who shared Bowen’s identity online have begun retracting their prior statements, with conservative investigative journalist Sarah Fields apologizing for posting her photo and urging other posters to delete their accusations as well:

“I get it. Emotions are high. Elections are right around the corner. But let’s not [let] emotions get the better of us. Citizen journalists got it wrong,” Fields wrote on X. “The woman being named is not the woman in the video, screaming in the face of the toddler. Unfortunately, because the wrong person was named, her address and private info was sought out and is being used to harass and bully her at her home.”