Police: Woman Hospitalized After Scorpion Sting at Boston Logan Airport

A woman was hospitalized after being stung by a scorpion on Sunday night at Boston Logan International Airport, authorities said.

The woman, 40, was stung while gathering her luggage in the baggage claim area of customs at 7:30 p.m. in Terminal E, Boston25 News reported, citing the Massachusetts State Police. She was quickly rushed to the hospital following the sting.

Authorities have not released the woman’s name and did not provide immediate word on her condition, according to the report.

Authorities did not make it clear where the scorpion came from or how it ended up in the airport.

“Scorpions are commonly thought of as desert dwellers, but they also live in Brazilian forests, British Columbia, North Carolina, and even the Himalayas, National Geographic noted. They may have as many as 45 different toxins in their venom, according to the San Diego Zoo,” the report states.

The incident is still under investigation.