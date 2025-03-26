Two Texas teens at this year’s RodeoHouston Junior Market Steer Auction each sold a steer for more than $600,000 each.

Sixteen-year-old Jacob Schickendanz, of Perryton, won the Grand Champion title with his black crossbred steer named Kareem, KHOU reported. The well-muscled bovine sold for a whopping $675,000 after bidding opened at $50,000. Family friend Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX) placed the first bid.

“It’s a whole lot of hard days, early mornings, and long nights,” Jacob said. “They support me—my mom, dad, and two sisters. I couldn’t do it without them.”

The hulking steer was ultimately bought by Sally Flores, Belinda Flores-Young, and Chay Flores-Taylor. Flores-Taylor said they donated in memory of her father, Rigo Flores Sr., who “loved this show.”

“He loved the opportunities it provides. We just want to keep his memory alive,” she said.

Seventeen-year-old Jett Hale, of Miami, Texas, sold his Reserve Champion Charolais Cross steer for a record-breaking $690,000, according to the report. The Champagne Cowgirls and the Tutcher Family Foundation purchased the steer, named Mike.

“I don’t think people understand how much time, effort, and money go into these things. You have to work with them every day and keep them going so people can present them like this,” Hale said.

Schickendanz and Hale told Fox News they receive “a big portion” of the money, and that the rest goes back into scholarships. Both said they plan to use the cash to go toward the cost of college and to future agricultural projects.