The famed eaglet Sunny, one of Jackie and Shadow’s offspring, took her first flight on Monday, leaving her sister Gizmo behind in the nest.

The live-cam video captured the moment Sunny left the nest, located near Big Bear Lake in California — a triumphant moment for those who have watched the two eaglets since they hatched.

“Jackie and Shadow’s babies have grown up! Sisters Sunny and Gizmo have been on fledge watch since mid-May, and Sunny left the nest for the first time today!! She may still come back to the nest, or she will stay close by so Jackie and Shadow can still bring her food and help her learn all she needs to make it on her own!” announced WeatherNation.

According to ABC7, Gizmo, the sister, “tried to catch up with Sunny this week after she first attempted to fly.”

“Over the weekend, however, Gizmo showed ‘serious flapping skills’ and was even captured hopping and jumping,” noted the outlet. “The sisters are 12 weeks old, and the timing of this first flight is on track. Typically, it happens between 10 to 14 weeks.”

