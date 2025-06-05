US Attorney in Massachusetts Blasts Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Criticizing ICE: ‘Reckless and Inflammatory’

U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts Leah Foley issued a sharp criticism of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu after the Democrat criticized recent actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, deeming her remarks “reckless and inflammatory.”

Wu has come under fire for referring to ICE as “secret police” as she has continually spoken out against the actions of immigration enforcement.

“People are terrified for their lives and for their neighbors, folks getting snatched off the street by secret police who are wearing masks, who can offer no justification for why certain people are being taken and then detained,” she claimed during an interview.

Foley categorized those remarks as “reckless and inflammatory.”

“Referring to federal agents as quote ‘secret police’ is offensive. There are no secret police,” Foley said in a video statement posted by the Massachusetts Attorney General Office. “ICE agents, along with other federal law enforcement partners, are making immigration arrests. That is no secret. They are arresting individuals who are here illegally, which is a violation of federal law.”

Foley explained that every enforcement action is “conducted within the bounds of the Constitution and our laws with oversight, legal justification, and accountability.”

“To claim otherwise is a gross misrepresentation and a disservice to the public. Federal agents in marked jackets and vests are masking their faces because people like Mayor Wu have created false narratives about their mission,” she said, explaining that federal agents are now being “threatened, doxed, and assaulted.”

“That is why they must hide their faces. Furthermore, suggesting that federal law enforcement officers are, quote, ‘snatching people off the streets’ is also false,” she said, noting that such rhetoric is offensive to these individuals who risk their lives to make these communities safer.

“On the contrary, every arrest or detention is pursuant to and sanctioned by federal law,” she continued, making it clear that the U.S. Attorney’s Office “stands in support of our federal law enforcement partners, whose mission it is to protect the residents of Massachusetts, regardless of the noise being generated by politicians who either do not understand federal law or simply believe our nation’s immigration laws should not be enforced.”

“We will not apologize for doing our job,” she added.

WATCH:

Remarkably, Wu is continuing to defend her “secret police” remarks, telling reporters, “The U.S. attorney is attacking me for saying what Bostonians see with their own eyes.”

The news comes on the heels of ICE taking roughly 1,500 illegal aliens into custody during a recent large sweep — focusing on “transnational organized crime, gangs, and egregious illegal alien offenders” — throughout the Boston area. The sweeps also come as Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar, has promised to travel to sanctuary cities and bring “hell” with him.