Florida Teacher Accused of Sex with Middle School Student in Classroom

A Florida middle school teacher is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old student in a classroom during the 2022-2023 school year.

Sarah Jacas, 32, was arrested on Monday and is being held in the Orange County Jail. She faced a judge for the first time on Tuesday and is facing charges for lewd or lascivious battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, and statutory rape by an authority figure, WESH reported.

Investigators said the alleged crimes occurred more than once at Corner Lake Middle School. Jacas, who is married and the mother of a 12-year-old boy, allegedly had sex with the 14-year-old boy during lunchtime, according to the report.

“The arrest report states Jacas allegedly placed curtains over the classroom’s windows and locked the door at one point,” the report continues. “The boy told detectives he would eat lunch in her classroom because he had issues fitting in.”

Detectives said Jacas told the boy that her husband had allegedly discovered their relationship and threatened to report her to the authorities.

The judge ordered Jacas not to have any contact with the student or any witnesses in the case. Her bond was set at $19,000.

Corner Lake Middle School sent an email on Tuesday saying:

Corner Lake Middle School families, this is Principal Browning calling to make you aware that one of our employees has been arrested after allegations of misconduct from two years ago were reported. I can assure you I take all allegations very seriously and there is an ongoing investigation by law enforcement and the district’s Office of Professional Standards. Although I cannot discuss employee matters, please know this person will not be returning to campus pending the outcome of the investigation. Please contact me at school if you have any questions. Thank you for listening and for your continued support.

