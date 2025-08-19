Trump Predicts ‘Loser’ MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace Will Be Fired Following On-Air Rant

President Donald Trump is predicting that “loser” MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace will be fired from her job following her on-air rant about his Friday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“She is a loser, with bad ratings, who was already thrown off of The View. She will be fired soon!” President Trump declared in a Sunday Truth Social post, adding, “MSNBC IS DEAD!”

The president was responding to a post from another Truth Social user who shared a meme depicting Wallace as a clown, with the words “Typhoid Mary of Disinformation” and a claim that the MSNBC host “is afraid of losing her job.”

On Sunday, Wallace lost it on live television when she claimed Trump “doesn’t give a shit about democracy” while covering the president’s meeting with Putin in Anchorage, Alaska.

“It’s so much to watch our country’s president stand with the person responsible for all that suffering, and all that death,” the Deadline: White House host said, adding, “It’s just heinous.”

Watch Below:

“It’s the terror of sending your kid off to school because you want life to be somewhat normal, but that any day, Russia could bomb anywhere in Ukraine,” Wallace continued.

“I mean, it’s watching them scrape and struggle to get an American president who supported them, to give them all the weapons they needed to go toe-to-toe with Russia,” the MSNBC host further complained.

Wallace then added, “And to see all that potentially erased by an American president who just doesn’t give a shit about democracy. He doesn’t care about our allies. He doesn’t care about a democratic ally’s sovereignty.”

As Breitbart News reported, President Trump flew a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber over the airfield in Anchorage as he and Putin met and shook hands at the site on Friday to discuss a potential peace agreement in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.