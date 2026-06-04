A buffalo at the Bangladesh national zoo resembles President Donald Trump’s signature hairstyle, making him a national sensation.

The rare albino buffalo, nicknamed “Donald Trump,” has become a viral sensation at the national zoo due to its blond tuft of hair, which many believe looks like the 47th president’s hairstyle. The animal first gained attention after a local farmer saw the similarity.

A video of the horned buffalo quickly went viral, drawing crowds to the farm by Dhaka where “Donald Trump” stayed.

The iconic buffalo was first sold and meant to be slaughtered during Ei al-Adha, the Muslim “Feast of Sacrifice,” but government officials ordered the animal to be sent the national zoo instead.

Since he was transferred to the zoo, the buffalo has received large crowds and sparked debate over his nickname

“There is a resemblance to Donald Trump in its eyes, hairstyle, and skin color,” Mohammed Nasim, a student in Dhaka, said.

“And just as Donald Trump has a distinctive personality and lifestyle, this buffalo, after going viral, is now living a similar kind of life, enjoying a lot of attention and special treatment,” Nasim added.

“Giving a farm animal the name of one of the world’s most influential leaders was certainly the wrong thing to do,” Mohammad Joynal Adelin said.

“It seems disrespectful,” Adelin continued. “I think the farmer who did this made a poor decision.”