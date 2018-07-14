Gohmert: Peter Strzok Knew ‘Foreign Entity’ Hacked Clinton’s Emails and Did Nothing

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said FBI agent Peter Strzok had been made aware of a “foreign entity” — not the Russian state — intercepting over 30,000 emails sent to or received by Hillary Clinton’s unauthorized personal email server through which she conducted governmental communications in her former capacity as Secretary of State.

His revelations came during a Thursday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with Breitbart Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

Gohmert said, “The real news… should have been big news to Strzok, when he heard it so far, so long ago from the intelligence community’s inspector general — the investigator for the inspector general, Frank Rucker… a brilliant patriot, but he was sent by the Intelligence Community Inspector General Chuck McCullough to brief the FBI, because when they found what they found they went, ‘We’ve got to get this to the FBI immediately,’ because they knew it was a security threat to the country, and what they found was that in the emails — 30,000-plus emails that had gone through Hillary Clinton’s server — they found an anomaly, and they forensically examined it, and found was that there was an email address that every time an email was sent or received by Hillary Clinton, this little embedded [and] compartmentalized piece of data ordered that email sent to a third-party that happens to be a foreign entity, and we’re not talking any relationship to Russia, and so when they realized over 30,000 of her emails — and this had been news earlier this year — that it was that same intel IG office that were the first ones to point out that there was a great deal of classified information on that private server because the FBI had reported, ‘No classified information, at all. No classified emails,’ and when the IG looked at it — and I’m not talking about [Michael] Horowitz, I’m talking about a legitimate IG — they were awestruck because there wasn’t just classified, there was really top-secret stuff, and then further that was exacerbated by the fact she would have the president’s daily security briefing, it contains the most delicate, highest-level security information that the United States of America has, and it’s for presidents’ eyes, but Hillary was having it sent to her home server and having a house guy that worked for were with zero, no clearance whatsoever, printing that out.”

LISTEN:





Mansour asked, “So this IG informed the FBI of a foreign entity?”

Gohmert replied: “[Frank Rucker] informed Peter Strzok, and you know good and well had that been you and the intelligence community’s inspector general comes in, and he’s really shaken, he says, ‘Guys, the IG sent me over to let you know immediately. We have found that every one of the 30,000-plus emails that were sent to Hillary Clinton on a private server and received from Hillary Clinton through her private server were sent to a foreign entity.’ You know good and well, if that’s you, and you’re just told, holy cow, all of this, whether it’s the president’s daily briefings, different things coming in there to her private residence, and all of that stuff — some of it top secret — is going to another country’s, another entity’s [possession]. … [Strzok] gives the little smirk and says, ‘I know I met with Frank Rucker a couple of times, but I just don’t recall what he said.’ You don’t think you’d recall being told 30,000 of Hillary Clinton’s emails were going to an enemy?”

Gohmert also said the FBI knows “exactly” which “foreign entity” intercepted Clinton’s emails.

Gohmert stated, “I’m not supposed to say [who intercepted Clinton’s emails]. It’ll give sources and methods, I’m told, but I can say it ain’t Russia.”

Pollak asked Gohmert about questions pertaining to Strzok’s adulterous affair with former FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Gohmert opined, “When you see somebody that’s that good at lying, you have to wonder. In trial courts, and I’ve been prosecutor, defense attorney, judge, I know how it goes and we protect our juries, we’re very careful what they get to hear, but a witness’s credibility is always relevant, it’s always material, and if somebody’s been a consummate liar, and the jury is trying to figure out: the guy saying this stuff, it doesn’t make sense, and he’s saying it with such a straight face, and you have an explanation for how good he got at telling lies with a straight face. Sure, it’s relevant, it’s material, it’s germane, and it’s a fair question even in a criminal trial.”

Mansour noted Strzok’s vulnerability to blackmail given his extramarital affair and status as the “number two FBI official” conducting an investigation of Clinton’s email conduct during her tenure heading the State Department.

Gohmert concurred, “That’s such an important point… We’ve been told before [that] if you’re in a top secret security clearance and you have an affair, there’s a good chance you’re going to lose your security clearance because that’s one of the things our intel people use to confront somebody from another country to try to turn them; if it’s going to be an embarrassment if your wife finds out, then if you give us this or do that then we don’t have to tell your wife about what you’re doing. So it is a dangerous situation… when you’re number two in the [FBI’s investigation of Clinton’s emails]. Are you kidding me?”

Gohmert was skeptical of FBI Director Christopher Wray’s capacity to restore the FBI’s reputation. He concluded, “It’s got to start with people like Strzok being gone. I’m not sure — Chris Wray seems like a decent guy as director — but he does not at all appear motivated to do anything but defend the FBI institution and that appears to be his thought, ‘Gee, we’ve got to circle the wagons and protect Strzok and anybody else that works for us.'”

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.