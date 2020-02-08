Women for America First chairwoman Amy Kremer told Breitbart News Saturday that activating President Donald Trump’s voter base for 2020 congressional races might be the most crucial part of the 2020 election cycle.

Kremer, a former Tea Party Express chairman, spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle regarding Women for America First’s new bus tour. Women for America First plans to travel 9.593 miles, starting in San Francisco, California, and ending in Miami, Florida. The tour will target many vulnerable swing congressional districts and Senate races.

There are 30 congressional districts that President Trump won during the 2016 presidential election and that House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans only need to flip a net 18 seats to retake the House majority.

Kremer said that retaking the House majority might be just as important as winning the presidential election.

She told Breitbart News Saturday, “We are going to take the gavel from Pelosi’s hands, flipping the House. We are starting in San Francisco, her hometown, and going coast to coast, 9593 miles, all the way down to South Florida. And we’re focused on those competitive congressional districts that President Trump won the districts, and now they’re held by vulnerable Democrats, as well as of other competitive House races, and several Senate races. We are going to go across the country and get out of their houses. Look, there’s a lot of people that voted for President Trump in 2016 that have never been involved in politics; it was the first time many of them voted, Matt. And when we lost the House in ’18, many of them didn’t vote.”

Boyle noted that in an interview with Breitbart News Saturday in December, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said they plan to reengage 8.5 million Trump voters that stayed home during the 2018 midterm elections. McCarthy contended that if they could engage those voters in 2020, then they could retake the House majority in 2020.

Kremer called on Trump voters to get involved and help retake the House majority.

“Now is the time for them to get off their couches, get out and meet other Trump supporters and let’s get engaged and make sure that we take the House and take the gavel out of Pelosi’s hands,” she said.

Republicans could have a higher chance of taking back the House majority now that polling has shown that swing district voters’ opinions of Democrats have soured upon learning that their Democrat representative backed impeachment.

One poll released Friday found that Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA), a freshman Democrat, has struck a dead heat with Republican Ashley Hinson since she voted to impeachment President Trump.

Kremer said that activating voter interest in the congressional race could be the most critical part of the 2020 election cycle.

“I think this is the most important thing we can be engaged in this cycle,” Kremer said.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.