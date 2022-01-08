South Carolina Rep. Russell Fry (R) told Breitbart News Saturday that U.S. Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) enabled the progressive left by focusing his energy on the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

Fry spoke to Breitbart News Saturday as the South Carolina state representative hopes to unseat Rice, who was one of the ten House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for the events surrounding the January 6 protests.

Rice’s vote to impeach Trump engendered such controversy in the South Carolina Republican Party that the state GOP voted to formally censure Rice, saying that its members “wholeheartedly disagree” with his vote to impeach the former president.

Fry said South Carolinians were “stunned” to learn of Rice’s vote to impeach Trump.

“It was the quickest most factually bereft impeachment in American history,” he told Breitbart News Saturday.

Fry said that Rice voted “against the will” of his constituents. He said in contrast, that South Carolinians want “somebody who has our values, who is part of the solution, who’s in the arena and willing to take up the fight against these Democrats.”

The state representative said people support Trump’s America First agenda and they want an “America First candidate.”

Further, Rice’s opposition to Trump has only enabled the progressive left and distracted the country from focusing on critical issues such as the opioid epidemic and the open southern border.

He explained, “Our congressman is enabling the progressive left to be to do these sort of things.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.