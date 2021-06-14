Nine out of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over the January 6 riot at the U.S. capitol face primary challenges from America First candidates.

Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Tom Rice (R-SC) Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Dan Newhouse (R-WA), Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), Fred Upton (R-MI), Peter Meijer (R-MI), and David Valadao (R-CA) are all under pressure from GOP primary challengers.

Rep. John Katko (R-NY) is the only Republican who backed impeachment yet to draw an America First challenger. Katko also worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in May to approve a commission to study the events of January 6. The commission ultimately failed in the Senate.

The Republican primary battles with pro-Trump candidates come as Trump met with Rep. Jim Banks (R-ID) Thursday to plot a path forward to regain the House.

“We believe we take back the majority by focusing on the Trump agenda, and President Trump plays a big role in that,” Banks said after the meeting. “He’s obviously planning to go out and hit the road and campaign for candidates who share our vision, and we were excited to talk to him about that.”

If American First Republicans can defeat those who impeached Trump, many may have a good chance at also winning their general election in November of 2022, as vulnerable Democrats are hesitant to discuss the former president and his agenda.