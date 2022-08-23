Tudor Dixon, Republican nominee for governor of Michigan, said on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D-MI) political ambitions extend to the White House.

“It’s been her MO since day one,” Dixon said of Whitmer. “She’s a career politician. She’s taken every job she’s had in state government and started campaigning for the next one before that one was over. We saw her doing that during the middle of a pandemic. We were all trying to figure out exactly what’s going on, and she’s on national TV every single day campaigning to be vice president of the United States.”

Now that fell by the wayside. Apparently Kamala Harris was more interesting than Whitmer, and now she’s decided, ‘Well, the next stage is to go straight towards the presidency.'”

As part of its decision to select a woman, President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign considered Whitmer before selecting then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

Dixon highlighted Whitmer’s imposition of lockdowns, ostensibly to reduce COVID-19 transmission, as illustrative of the incumbent governor’s failures.

“Michigan had schools closed longer than almost any other state,” she said. “On average, a blue state had schools closed twice the number of days that a red state did.”



The Michigan economy is not attracting business investment relative to other states given its rapacious government extraction under Whitmer’s governorship, Dixon stated.

Automobile manufacturers “are building new factories” in America, she said. “None of them are going into the state of Michigan. They’re going into Kentucky. They’re going to Tennessee. They’re even going into Indiana, but they’re not coming to the state of Michigan.”

She continued, “They will tell you, ‘It’s not because of unions or energy. It’s because it’s too difficult to get Michigan to move with us. The red tape is too hard. The regulation, the licensing, everything is too challenging in the state of Michigan.”

“If we’re doing this to our legacy industry, we’re doing this to every small business owner as well,” she added.

Dixon concluded, “People in Michigan can ask themselves, ‘Am I better off today than I was four years ago?’ And the answer is a resounding, ‘No, I’m not. I don’t want to go through another four years of Gretchen Whitmer.'”