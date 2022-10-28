Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 250: How the Media Ruined Polling with Trafalgar’s Robert Cahaly, Retired Bomb Disposal Tech Ken Falke Helping First Responders

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a breakdown of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, CNN’s pathetic ratings, and the latest on the midterms. We have two guests today. In honor of “National First Responder Day,” our first guest is Ken Falke, the founder of the Boulder Crest Foundation. He is a 21-year combat veteran of the U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and has an amazing story that you won’t want to miss. Then, we speak to Robert Cahaly, the senior strategist and pollster at Trafalgar Group, which might be the best polling operation around.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

