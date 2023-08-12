Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) told Breitbart News Saturday that as president, he would “fire” both Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray as part of his wider effort to demolish the two-tier system of justice running rampant under the Biden administration.

Scott highlighted the reality of the two-tier system of justice under the Biden administration, as the Department of Justice (DOJ) has continued to target not only former President Donald Trump, but American parents going to school board meetings and pro-life activists over the last few years, all while protecting the Biden family. The two-tier system of justice became even more apparent this week after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. prosecutor David Weiss — who crafted Hunter Biden’s original sweetheart plea deal — as special counsel in the ongoing investigation of Biden’s son. This announcement conveniently followed House Oversight Committee chair James Comer’s (R-KY) announcement that he would summon members of the Biden family to testify.

When asked what he would do as president to restore confidence in these institutions, the presidential hopeful said it begins with firing both Garland and Wray.

“Number one, we fire Joe Biden. Hire me. Number two, we fire Merrick Garland. And number three, we fire Christopher Wray. By doing so, we eliminate the rest of the political appointees in the Department of Justice so that the American people could see action,” Scott said, explaining they would “recreate a culture based on objectivity, based on fairness and based on Lady Justice wearing a blindfold.”

“By doing those three things, we restore competence and integrity, but then, we have to recreate the culture, the bones of FBI,” Scott said, expressing confidence that “the vast majority of those folks want to do their jobs to serve the country.”

“But when the culture is so corrosive and so toxic, you have to purge out that culture to restore confidence, even amongst the FBI rank and file,” the presidential hopeful said, asserting that such action will “restore competence in the eyes of the American people.”

Scott made it clear that it does not stop there, either, as they must do the same thing in other departments, including the Federal Reserve, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and more.

“We need to do the same thing with the EPA, FDA, NIH, [and] CDC. We have a problem in today’s government. We don’t trust them because they haven’t been trustworthy,” Scott added.

