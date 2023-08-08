James Comer to Release More Biden Family Bank Records This Week

More Biden family bank records will be released this week, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) announced.

Comer predicted in June that newly subpoenaed Biden bank records would show the family accepted up to $30 million from its foreign business dealings.

“This week, I plan to release more Biden family bank records,” Comer posted Monday on Twitter. “Unlike Democrats, bank records don’t lie.”

The imminent dump of bank records would be the third release since Republicans retook the House.

In March, Comer revealed three Biden family members who collectively received $1.3 million via a bank wire through a Biden associate from a Chinese energy company two months after Joe Biden left the vice presidency.

In May, Comer unveiled the Biden family business received at least $10 million from business schemes in Romania and China in return for what appears to be influence peddling. In turn, nine Biden family members received payments from the family foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren:

Hunter Biden

James Biden, Joe Biden’s Brother

Sara Jones Biden, Joe Biden’s Brother’s Wife

Hallie Biden, Beau Biden’s Widow and Hunter Biden’s Ex-Lover

Kathleen Buhle, Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife

Melissa Cohen, Hunter Biden’s Current Wife

Two Children of Joe Biden’s Son [Names Unknown]

Joe Biden’s Brother’s Child [Names Unknown]

Speaking on the Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast, Comer said the Biden family business caused six banks to flag more than 170 “large” amounts of money in Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to the treasury for review, 20 more than previously known.

SARs “often contain evidence of potential criminal activities, such as money laundering and fraud,” according to a 2020 Senate report.

“We have more bank records coming in going to exceed $10 million this week. And I think we will get between $20 and $30 million,” Comer predicted.

Comer believes the Biden family opened more than 20 shell companies to hide payments and launder money.

“When you set up a bunch of shell companies for the sole purpose to launder money, that is called racketeering,” he said.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.