Democrat Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) “has not had a single accomplishment,” Republican Senate candidate David McCormick said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

McCormick, who lost his primary Senate bid against Mehmet Oz in the last election cycle, is throwing his hat back in the ring to challenge Casey, who he said has no significant accomplishments to point to throughout his 17-year stint in Congress.

“With Bob Casey, you got two problems. One, he’s the senior senator from one of the most consequential states in the country, one of the largest economies. It’s a battleground state. It’s a harbinger for what’s going on in the country. And he literally — and I don’t know; I’m not overstating this, Matt — he literally has not had a single accomplishment you could point to, the legislative successes. There’s nothing Bob Casey is known for across the Commonwealth that is his signature. … He’s not accomplished anything,” he said, emphasizing that Pennsylvania is currently underrepresented.

McCormick pointed to a survey showing that freshman Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has higher name ID in Pennsylvania than Casey — the latter of whom has been a sitting senator for nearly two decades.

“That tells you something, which is that there was not a track record. You know, most Pennsylvanians don’t know what Bob Casey has accomplished in his 17 years, and, you know, he’s a creature of Washington. He’s been in politics for 30 years. And he’s, you know, he’s a rubber stamp career politician, and I’m gonna go to the voters and make my case,” McCormick said, emphasizing throughout his appearance that Casey is nothing more than a “rubber stamp for the Joe Biden agenda,” which is taking the country backwards.

LISTEN:

This reality coincides with a National Public Affairs survey, which found Casey trailing a generic Republican in the Keystone State. The Democrat is not incredibly popular or well-known among voters, as 27 percent have no opinion of him or do not know him. Just 39 percent have a favorable view, compared to 33 percent who do not.

Further, Casey trails a generic Republican on the ballot, as 41 percent chose a generic Republican over the Democrat senator, who garnered 39 percent, in a head-to-head matchup. That is, however, within the survey’s margin of error. Another 11 percent remain undecided. For greater perspective, a generic Democrat edged out a generic Republican by two points among voters.

Per the survey:

When voters were asked to choose between unnamed partisan candidates on a generic 2024 congressional ballot, a generic Democrat led a generic Republican by 2 points and 11% of voters were undecided. When considering the 2024 general election for U.S. Senate, voters flipped and favored a generic Republican over Bob Casey, Jr. by 2 points with nearly 20% of the electorate being undecided. Casey’s underperformance is driven by a lack of consolidated support among Democrats, where he trails the generic Democrat by 14 points. With Independents, Casey trails a generic Democrat by 4 points.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.